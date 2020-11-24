Florence Margaret Schroden, 93, Cold Spring

September 14, 1927 - November 20, 2020

A Private Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Florence Margaret Schroden, age 93, who died peacefully Friday at Assumption Nursing Home surrounded by her family. A Private Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the service must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A private visitation for family will be Noon-1:45 p.m. in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Florence was born in Rockville, MN to Henry and Anna (Hansen) Albers. She married Ferdinand Schroden on June 17, 1948 at Mary of Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN. Florence and Ferdie farmed in Rockville and later for many years in St. Nicholas on a 110 acre farm, before retiring and moving to Cold Spring in 1990. Florence was kind, compassionate, loving and gentle while always sharing with us her very pretty blue eyes. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, quilting, crocheting, traveling, reading, fishing, playing cards and bingo. Mostly, she loved and cherished her big family. She was a member of St. Boniface Church, Christian Women and St. Julian Mission Group, where she served as Secretary/Treasurer for 18 years.

Florence is survived by her 10 children, Donald (Tammy), Jerome (Carol), Leo (Kay), Rose (John) Waldorf, Margaret (Dale) Grebinoski, Marilyn (Joe) Weis, Dolores (Todd) Howen, Catherine (Joe) Lahr, Robert (Laura), Dennis (Jeanette); sisters, Ruth Mueller, MaryLou (Don) Schmitz, Jeanie Mueller, Irene Zeppelin, Joyce (Wayne) Gretsch; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Albers, Shirley Albers, Dorothy Albers; 27 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.

Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Ferdinand (1992); siblings, infant brother Dennis, infant sister Judith, Virginia Feneis, Lucille Mueller, Chuck Albers, Jim Albers, Bert Albers; brothers-in-law, Joe Feneis, Rey Mueller, Ed Zeppelin, Arnie Mueller and Pete Mueller.

The family wishes to thank Assumption Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care of Florence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Assumption Community.