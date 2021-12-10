Florence M. Clinton, 95, St. Cloud

December 31, 1925 - December 4, 2021

Florence M. Clinton, age 95, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully in her sleep December 4, 2021. Florence was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a woman of many talents and loved to volunteer and contribute to the community. Florence was active at the Whitney Center in St. Cloud and enjoyed being involved in their line-dancing, woodworking, and computer education programs. She was skilled at many crafts including crocheting, knitting, and sewing, and contributed endlessly to fund-raising drives. She loved to bake, play cards, and was known for out-fishing everyone else in the boat. She was also famous for the lack of “filter” in her comments, which could be funny or not, depending on whom they were directed at. Most of all, she loved her family and many, many friends.

Florence was born December 31, 1925, in Watkins, MN. Preceded in death by her parents John & Anna (Hoffman) Ophoven, her beloved husband Francis “Frank” Clinton, and many of her siblings from a large, central Minnesota farm family. She is survived by her children, Judy (Joe) Cornell of Kenmore, WA; Pat (Jim) Mondloch of St. Cloud; Karen (Bill) Bandar of St. Cloud; Kevin (Betty) of Bloomington; Bob (Dawn) of Federal Way, WA; brother, Willie Ophoven of Sun City West, AZ; 14 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 PM Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Father Tom Olson will officiate, and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.