Flooding Turns Small Community Into An Isolated Island

OSLO, Minn. (AP) — Spring flooding has turned a northwestern Minnesota community into an island of isolation.

The rising Red River has flooded the two highways leading in and out of Oslo in Marshall County near the North Dakota border. The city of 330 residents has grown accustomed to the isolation. It's the fifth time in a decade that flooding has enveloped the community.

About half the people in Oslo left before the roads flooded, including those with jobs out of town and those with school-aged children.

Kitty Stromberg at Kitty's Cafe has stocked up to feed the remaining residents as well as Minnesota National Guard members who have been dispatched to Oslo to assist. And, if the flooding persists, food and supplies arrive by boat.