Flood Watch Issued for St. Cloud, Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for part of central Minnesota. It will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday morning.

The counties included in the flood watch are Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, Todd, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Isanti.

Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. That's after heavy rain fell over the area late Thursday into early Friday.

Rounds of heavy rainfall could produce totals of 1 to 2 inches, leading to the possibility of flash flooding.