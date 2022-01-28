Flags Flown at Half-Staff Monday to Honor South Haven Firefighter

SOUTH HAVEN -- Flags will be flown at half-staff Monday to honor a South Haven firefighter.

Governor Tim Walz the act is to honor and remember Allen Fischer who died earlier this month due to complications from a medical condition obtained in the line of service.

Fischer dedicated 42-years of service with the South Haven Fire and Rescue Department.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale.

At the direction of the Governor, Minnesota flies its flags at half-staff following the death of Minnesota first responders fallen in the line of duty.

Fischer is the fourth fire fighter in central Minnesota to receive this honor.