ST. PAUL -- Firefighters who have been hurt or killed in the line of duty will be honored across the state Sunday.

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all American and Minnesota flags at state and federal buildings be lowered in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

Get our free mobile app

As is the annual tradition, flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset to recognize the sacrifice of those first responders.

Holdingford...in Pictures