Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth.

After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96.

The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal buildings beginning immediately until sunset on the day of her burial.

Get our free mobile app

Upon learning of her death, Governor Walz issued a statement:

Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage, and her leadership through some of the darkest times in recent history will not be forgotten. Minnesota joins the nation in lowering our flags to honor her life and legacy.

In keeping with appropriate flag etiquette and U.S. Code, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz may order the state flag to be flown at half-staff under very limited circumstances. He may also order the national flag to be flown at half-staff on state property only. A state flag on state property is required by law to be flown at half-staff if the national flag is flown at half-staff.

The Governor is asking all individuals and business to join the state in lowering their flags as well.