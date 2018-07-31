Flaggers to Control Traffic During 7th Street North Construction
ST. CLOUD -- A mill and overlay project will cause some minor traffic delays along 7th Street North for several weeks.
Crews will be replacing the pavement between 25th Avenue North and 12th Avenue North starting Wednesday.
Flagging operations will direct alternating traffic along one lane for each direction.
Through traffic and local access will be maintained but you're encouraged to find alternate routes.
The work will last until late August.