Flaggers to Control South St. Cloud Intersection Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- Road construction on Stearns County Road 136 will include the intersection at 22nd Street South Thursday.

Reconstruction work will require flaggers to control the flow of traffic at that intersection for the day. There will be delays so you are encouraged to find an alternate route around the work.

County Road 136 is undergoing a major reconstruction which includes wider lanes, sidewalks, and bike lanes. The construction area is between 22nd Street South and 33rd Street South.

The $4.4-million project is expected to continue into October.

