Road Construction 2021: City of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud will have two large road construction projects and possibly a few smaller ones on the schedule in 2021.

The third and final leg of 33rd Street South will be completed this year at a cost of approximately $4.6-million. The final section of that corridor is from 26th Avenue South to Cooper Avenue and will take most of the construction season to complete.

The other major reconstruction project is County Road 136 from 33rd Street South up to 22nd Street South. The section in front of Oak Hill Elementary will be a 30-mph zone, with a 45-mph zone south of the school out to 33rd Street South. The project will also include sidewalks and bike lanes near the school and wider shoulders with bike lanes in the rural section.

The $4.4-million project will be paid for using various city revenue streams, sales tax monies, federal dollars, and a Safe Routes to School grant.

Get our free mobile app

Hadrian Road in south St. Cloud will be improved from County Road 75 near McStop over to 40th Street.

City Engineer Steve Foss says some of their revenue streams like parking and the convention center have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. He says that's pushing back a number of projects including a Lake Wobegon bike path along 10th Street North and some neighborhood revitalization work.

Foss is hoping to find some additional funding to complete a portion of Killian Boulevard from University Drive to 9th Avenue Southeast and also some of the worst neighborhood streets.