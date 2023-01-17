Five People Taken to the Hospital in Palmer Township Crash

PALMER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

It happened at around 1:40 p.m. in Palmer Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan was traveling south on Highway 25 and a car was traveling west on County Road 3 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the minivan, 31-year-old Tyler Janson of Foley, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 16-year-old girl, and her passengers, a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old girl were also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures