Five Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

BIG LAKE -- Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Big Lake Sunday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Highway 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going north on 147th Street NW and a car was going east on Highway 10. Authorities say the SUV pulled out in front of the car to cross Highway 10 and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Lacy Graditi of Elk River, and her three passengers, 62-year-old Michael Graditi, 5-year-old Joseph Graditi, and 3-year-old London Graditi, were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger in the car, Logan Hopkins of Elk River, was taken to the hospital by a private party with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Seth Hopkins, was not hurt.