Report: Minnesota 7th Most Popular Fishing Destination

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota is the seventh most popular state for fishing tourism.

A new report from Captain Experiences, a fishing and hunting guide reservation platform, says the land of 10,000 lakes generates over $13.3 million in annual fishing license revenue from non-residents.

This accounted for nearly 35 percent of the state's fishing license revenue.

In total, Minnesota issued over 377,000 annual fishing licenses to non-residents in 2022.

The states ranked ahead of Minnesota for fishing tourism are Florida, Montana, Colorado, Alaska, Wisconsin, and Tennessee.

The report says from the late 1960s through the 1980s, the share of annual state fishing licenses held by non-residents remained steady at 15 percent or less each year. However, since the 1990s, that figure has increased to a record-setting 22 percent in 2022.

