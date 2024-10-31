First Snow of the Season Brings Crashes, Fatality
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The first snowfall of the season had the Minnesota State Patrol busy responding to crashes and spinouts.
As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a total of 219 crashes statewide. Twenty-one people were hurt in those crashes and one person died.
The deadly crash happened on Highway 7 in McLeod County. A 77-year-old woman from Hutchinson died in the crash.
Another 109 vehicles spun out and went into the ditch and needed help.
The National Weather Service says several initial reports have between three and four inches of snow falling in a corridor between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities.
