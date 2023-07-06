Despite Fire Events Continuing at River’s Edge Convention Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Despite the fire earlier this week, events at the River's Edge Convention Center will go on.

They posted a statement on Facebook saying,

"We're happy to report we anticipate no interruption to our clients or scheduled events".

Their website indicates while this is a quieter week at the River's Edge next week they have a large Christian conference that will be taking over the building for several days. There's also a wedding scheduled there next weekend.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton says they are asking anyone who may have seen something unusual in that area late Monday night or early Tuesday morning to call the police department's non-emergency line.

The fire early Tuesday morning caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the roof of the building.

