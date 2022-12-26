Fire Officials Asking Residents to Keep Hydrants Clear of Snow

SARTELL (WJON News) - With the recent snow and cold weather, local fire officials are asking you to take the time to clear the fire hydrant closet to your house.

The Sartell fire department says a house fire can double in size every 30 seconds, and if fire crews have to spend 2-3 minutes digging out a hydrant, it could have devastating results.

Get our free mobile app

The city encourages residents to “adopt a fire hydrant’ near their home and keep snow shoveled away from it during the winter season. This will ensure hydrants are visible and will greatly speed the response time in case of an emergency.

There is no need to notify the city about a hydrant you have adopted, as this is an informal volunteer program.

If you need more information, please contact the Public Works Department at (320) 258-7339 or e-mail info@sartellmn.com. More information on the Adopt-a-Hydrant program can be found on the city's website.