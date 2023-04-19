Fire Linked to Maple Syrup

UNDATED (WJON News) - Maple syrup was the cause of a fire Tuesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a 911 call at 10:36 p.m. claiming a building was on fire.

Upon arrival, they found an outbuilding on fire where the owner had been boiling maple syrup.

The fire was limited to the wall and ceiling of the outbuilding and was put out by the Chain of Lakes Fire Department.

