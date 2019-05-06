Fire Destroys Stearns County Home

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP -- A fire heavily damaged a home on Pearl Lake Saturday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to the Ron and Maureen Imholte home in the 19,000 block of East Shore Drive in Maine Prairie Township just before 4:00 p.m.

The caller, Maureen Imholte, said her husband was in their attached garage trying to extinguish the flames. Area fire departments responded to find the garage fully engulfed. The fire also heavily damaged the living quarters of the home.

The couple was able to get out safely, but Ron Imholte suffered superficial burns and was treated at the scene.

Sheriff's officials say a neighbor reported hearing a boom shortly before noticing smoke and flames. Ron Imholte told deputies he was working on his lawnmower in the garage around the time of the fire.

There is no damage estimate available.