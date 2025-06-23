Fire Destroys Holdingford Garage, SUV, and Lawnmower

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- Stearns County authorities are investigating a garage fire in Holdingford early Friday morning.

The sheriff's office got a 911 call at 12:35 a.m. Friday, about a structure fire at 120 Gertrude Street. The caller reported that a garage was on fire, located near a house and a parked car.

Deputies arrived to find a 20-by-30-foot detached garage engulfed in flames.

The homeowner, Daniel Fielder, was able to evacuate his home nearby.

Holdingford Fire & Rescue was able to put out the flames, but the garage and its contents, including an SUV and a lawnmower, are considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

