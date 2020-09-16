Fire Departments Respond to Fire At Northern Metals in Becker
BECKER -- Authorities responded to a fire at the Northern Metals Recycling Plant in Becker Tuesday night.
The fire was discovered by maintenance employees on a conveyor belt in one of the buildings.
Employees contained the fire and then called the Becker Fire Department. They also called in mutual aid from the Clear Lake and Big Lake Fire Departments.
The State Duty Officers and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency have been contacted.
