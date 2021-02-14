Two Arrested During Traffic Stop in Becker

BECKER -- Two people were arrested after being stopped for speeding on Highway 10 in Becker.

Becker police say the incident began at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. The driver, 30-year-old Collin Koerner of Waite Park, had a revoked driver's license and a felony arrest warrant out on him in Crow Wing County.

During a search, the officer allegedly found six grams of methamphetamine and some brass knuckles.

Also, during a search of the vehicle, offices allegedly found a large package containing about one pound of methamphetamine.

A passenger in the vehicle, 43-year-old Candice Wilson-Justice of St. Cloud, was also arrested.

Both were taken to the Sherburne County Jail.

