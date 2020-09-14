Blaine Woman Faces Multiple Charges After Police Chase in Becker

BECKER -- A Blaine woman was arrested after leading police on a chase Sunday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Becker. Police Chief Brent Baloun says they received a call of an erratic driver traveling on Highway 10.

Officers say the vehicle was having a hard time staying in the driving lane and when police attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated and a chase began.

Authorities say stop sticks were used prior to the vehicle entering St. Cloud to try and slow the vehicle. The vehicle then drove off Highway 10 and into a neighborhood, at which time at PIT Maneuver was used to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Oak Street and 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Angelina Gatto. Police say the vehicle was stolen out of Burnsville.

Gatto was taken to St. Cloud Hospital before being taken to the Sherburne County Jail. She faces multiple charges including fleeing police in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, use of altered license plates.

Video and Photos provided by Jonathan Saxon

(Photo: Jonathan Saxon)