Forest Lake Man Faces Multiple Charges Following Arrest in Becker

BECKER -- A Forest Lake man faces multiple charges after he was arrested in Becker early Tuesday morning.

Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says an officer made a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 10 and 137th Street at around 12:15 a.m.

Baloun says the driver, 33-year-old Darren Ward, had a suspended driver's license and a warrant for his arrest in Hennepin County.

While speaking with Ward, the officer noticed he was under the influence of an unknown substance. A handgun was also found near Ward, who is prohibited from having a gun.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found 4.5 grams of meth, roughly 40 grams of marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia items.

Ward was arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail.

He faces several drug possession charges, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree DUI refusal, felony gun possession, and driving after suspension.