Two Boys Arrested in Big Lake Carjacking

BIG LAKE -- Two boys were arrested in connection to a carjacking in Big Lake Wednesday night.

Get our free mobile app

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the Station Street Apartments.

The victim told police two boys approached her needing a ride, when one of the boys pulled out a gun and told her to give him her keys or he would shoot her. The boys then got in the vehicle and sped off.

Authorities says OnStar was able to track the vehicle to the Coborn's parking lot. When officers arrived the boys fled on foot and run to a nearby car dealership.

Authorities were able to find one of the two boys hiding under a vehicle and arrested him. Two nearby residents saw the second boy running across Phyllis Street, followed him and help officers take him into custody.

Police say the gun, car keys and some clothing were found near the Coborn's fence the boys climbed over.

Both boys were taken to Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Facility awaiting formal charges.