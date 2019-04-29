Fire Department: Hot Grill Starts Garage on Fire

ST. CLOUD -- A grill is the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a north St. Cloud garage. St. Cloud Fire Department's Greg Newinksi says they were called to the fire at 423 19 1/2 Avenue North at about 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

He says the hot grill was too close to the garage and burned a hole into the side of the building, then spread to the whole structure.

The garage and all of the items inside are a total loss.

The damage is estimated at over $12,000.