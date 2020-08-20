Fire Damages Apartment Complex Garage in Rockville

ROCKVILLE – Authorities are investigating a garage fire at an apartment complex in Rockville.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the fire at 301 Birch St. S. was reported to 9-1-1 Wednesday just after 7:30 p.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s office, as well as the Rockville Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, deputies observed the fire involved a building containing multiple garages.

The fire was discovered by a resident of the apartment complex who had been walking by and noticed smoke coming from the garage. The renter of the garage told authorities he had last been inside the garage around 6:00 pm.

The fire was extinguished. There is no damage estimate available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office.