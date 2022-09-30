Final Weekend of Ren Fest – and Now Road Closures with Delays

Two things you can count on in Minnesota. Winter and road construction. It's been a long standing tongue in cheek joke that we only have two seasons here.

This is the final weekend for the Renaissance Festival. And just in time for that, comes along road closures that will most definitely being delays getting to and from the festival grounds located in Shakopee.

According to Bring Me the News,

So, what if you are a local and you want to use those roads and you just happen to be heading to the festival? Can you then use those roads?? How would the people "policing" those areas know?

Anyway, the reason for that is because the businesses around that say that their customers weren't able to get to their place of business because of the traffic was backed up with people heading to the festival. They want their customers to be able to get to their business without having to deal with the festival goers. Understandable. But again... how do you know for sure?

Oh, and if you are depending on your GPS to guide you to the festival, think again. GPS won't know that those roads available are only for local drivers. So again, use these roads:

And expect lengthy delays. So, my advice would be to get a very early start. But getting out of the festival might bring the same traffic headaches. Good luck!

