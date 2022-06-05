FARE FOR ALL IS BACK

They are in St. Cloud today, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by today between 3:30-5:30 pm. You can save a whopping 40% or more on fantastic grocery options, that are available and specifically for ANYONE and EVERYONE in our community.

LOCATION

Salem Lutheran Church

90 Riverside Drive SE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

Get our free mobile app

WHAT IS FARE FOR ALL?

FARE FOR ALL is a low-cost grocery sales program that offers fresh produce and frozen meats at affordable prices. I've gone three times and saved so much money on items that I really like. Things like turkey hotdogs, brats, pork chops, pork tenderloin, potatoes, apples...The list goes on and on.

NUTRITIOUS AFFORDABLE FOOD

The program was started so that everyone has access to healthy and affordable food. Many times the foods that are the most accessible are not necessarily nutritious. The Fare For All program aims at changing that for people here in central Minnesota.

Photo by Gabriele Lässer on Unsplash Photo by Gabriele Lässer on Unsplash loading...

HOW DO I PARTICIPATE?

There are no sign-ups or qualifications that you have to meet to utilize this program. In fact, the more people that utilize the program, the better off we all are. Fare For All Accepts Cash, Credit cards, and EBT. You do not have to be considered a low-income family. We all know that bills are bills, and the more of us that work together to support this program, the more we are helping everyone in central Minnesota. Fare For All also does their best to support local growers in our area.

Fare For All is a bulk system, so everyone that comes will receive the same produce box, the same frozen meat box, etc. There are some options that you can buy separately, but the idea is buying in bulk is cheaper. The great volunteers at Fare For All spend a lot of time separating the bulk items into boxes for those that utilize the program.

No need to bring boxes or grocery bags. Everything is ready to go. You can purchase just produce, just frozen meat, or a combination of everything they have.

How To Plant Your Own Hanging Flower Baskets

The 25 Best Movies Starring Minnesotans