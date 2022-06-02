Filing for Stearns County Commissioner District 3 Reopens

ST. CLOUD -- A special candidate filing period has reopened for the position of Stearns County Commissioner in District 3.

The original filing period closed on Tuesday, but because one of the candidates has withdrawn from the race, a special filing period has been issued.

The candidate who dropped out is the incumbent Jeff Mergen, which means this is an open seat.

Right now the lone person who has filed for this race is Jeff Bertram.

The new filing period starts Thursday and runs for five consecutive days ending on Monday at 5:00 p.m.

Stearns County Commissioner District 3 is the southern part of the county including the areas around Paynesville, Roscoe, Eden Valley, Richmond, Cold Spring, Rockville, Kimball, Fairhaven and St. Augusta.

Interested residents can file for candidacy at the downtown Stearns County Administration Center.