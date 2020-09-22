Fight Follows Murder Sentence In Ramsey County

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A family fight following sentencing for murder at the Ramsey County Courthouse caused deputies to lock down the building before gunshots were fired outside nearby in a shooting believed to be related to the argument.

No one was injured in the shooting several blocks from the courthouse Monday.

A judge sentenced Marcus Baker to more than 40 years in prison for fatally shooting of Shawn Jones in the Summit-University neighborhood last November.

McNamara says defendant's family had a fight in the lobby of the courthouse and when it began to get physical deputies escorted those involved outside. Soon after deputies heard gunshots fired.