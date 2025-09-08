The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down

Of the big lake, they called Gitche Gumee.

The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead

When the skies of November turn gloomy. -- "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," Gordon Lightfoot (1976).

November 10th will mark the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the steamship Edmund Fitzgerald, the iron ore carrier and its crew of 29 lost to a raging storm on Lake Superior in 1975.

The S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald left the Duluth-Superior Harbor on the afternoon of November 9th bound for Detroit with a full load of taconite pellets from Minnesota's Iron Range.

A storm on Lake Superior developed and intensified. And by the evening of November 10th -- in a raging storm with hurricane-force winds and high seas -- the Fitzgerald suddenly sank off Whitefish Bay, Michigan without even sending a distress call.

The exact cause of her sinking is still not known. But investigators generally agree it was a combination of:

severe weather including rogue waves,

structural stresses past the hull's limits, and,

vulnerable ship design including hatch cover failure.

WATCH NOW: THE STORM THAT SANK THE FITZGERALD

MARKING THE EDMUND FITZGERALD'S SINKING EACH YEAR

Every year, ceremonies mark the Fitz's loss, including the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point, Michigan.

This is the place closest to where the Fitzgerald sank to a watery grave.

A memorial ceremony honors not only the Fitzgerald and its crew, but all ships and crews lost to the big lake.

During that ceremony, the Fitzgerald's bell -- recovered from Lake Superior in 1995 -- is tolled for each crew member.

Another set of services will be held at the Mariners' Church of Detroit. The church also remembers the Fitz's crew and all those lost on the Great Lakes. And this year, there are a number of events there to mark the 50th Anniversary.

MINNESOTA COMMEMORATES THE SINKING AT SPLIT ROCK LIGHTHOUSE ALONG MINNESOTA'S NORTH SHORE

Split Rock Lighthouse was an active beacon, warning mariners away from the Minnesota shores of Lake Superior in Two Harbors for nearly 60 years.

It was built after U.S. Steel lobbied Congress to fund and build a light station. That after a single storm in 1905 damaged 29 ships in the U.S. Steel fleet and earned the North Shore of Lake Superior the title "the most dangerous piece of water in the world."

The light station became operational in 1910 where it helped ships travel safely and eventually became a huge tourist attraction.

But times change. And with the advent of new technology, Split Rock was decommissioned, closing in 1969.

The State of Minnesota became the owner of the lighthouse in 1971, later giving control of the site to the Minnesota Historical Society in 1976.

In short, Split Rock Lighthouse wasn't even operational when the Edmund Fitzgerald sailed out of the Duluth-Superior Harbor that fateful November afternoon in 1975.

Steve_Gadomski, Getty Images Steve_Gadomski, Getty Images loading...

SO WHY IS SPLIT ROCK LIGHTHOUSE THE CENTER OF MINNESOTA'S FITZGERALD OBSERVANCE EACH YEAR?

Split Rock Lighthouse is a powerful symbol of the taconite industry of the Iron Range.

Of the shipping industry of the Twin Ports and of Lake Superior.

It's a place of calm and reflection.

And it offers an iconic view of the big lake and the North Shore.

The-Duluth-Explorer, Getty Images The-Duluth-Explorer, Getty Images loading...

YOU CAN ATTEND THIS YEAR'S LIGHTING AND MEMORIAL SERVICE

2025 will mark the 40th year that the lighthouse's beacon will be lit and the names of the 29 Edmund Fitzgerald crew members names will be read.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, the site will be open for guided tours and exploration of the site.

A short film will tell the story of the Fitzgerald and her final voyage.

And at 4 pm, the formal ceremony will be held and the lighthouse beacon lit.

Tickets for this ceremony are available through the Minnesota Historical Society. And because there will be a lot of interest in this 50th anniversary of the Fitz's sinking, the Historical Society strongly encourages advanced registration.

But if you can't be there in person, you can watch a livestream on Facebook or on YouTube.

WATCH NOW: SEE WHERE THE FITZGERALD RESTS