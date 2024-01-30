Deputy, Bystanders Pull Man from Vehicle on Fire
CAMBRIDGE (WJON News) -- A fast-acting sheriff's deputy and some bystanders helped save the life of a person involved in a fiery crash.
The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says on Monday their dispatch received a report of a crash on 1st Avenue North near Main Street in Cambridge.
The report was that a vehicle struck a utility pole, and the driver was unresponsive, with his foot on the accelerator.
Deputy Oltz was in town and arrived on the scene first and quickly removed the driver from the vehicle with the help of some bystanders.
The vehicle quickly went from smoking to then catching fire.
The Sheriff's Office posted on social media thanking everyone involved with this incident and ultimately saving the driver's life!
