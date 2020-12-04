Fern R. Klemz, 81, Clearwater

January 29, 1939 - December 2, 2020

Private Graveside Services were held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Clearwater for Fern R. Klemz, age 81 of Clearwater, who passed away at her home with family by her side on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Fern was born on January 29, 1939 in White Rock, SD to Gilman and Lila Read. She married Neil Klemz on February 9, 1957 in Silver Creek, MN.

She enjoyed painting, horses, traveling, dancing, music, flower gardens and arranging flowers.

Fern is survived by her children, Jacqueline McLain of Monticello, Ronald (Lisa) of Maple Lake, Jeffery of Clearwater and Beverly Klemz of Winnebago; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Read) Johnson of Victoria; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neil in 2015; infant son, Eugene; and six siblings.