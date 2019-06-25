Fern R. Drayna, 80, Princeton

October 20, 1938 - June 23, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Christ Our Light-North, Princeton, MN, for Fern R. Drayna who passed away at her home on Sunday, June 23. Family and friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton.

Fern was born to the late James and Margaret (McMullen) Eckert in Marcell, MN, on October 20, 1938. She graduated from Deer River High School in 1956. She married Robert S. Drayna on September 1, 1962, in Minneapolis. She and Bob owned and operated Roseville Diesel, a truck repair business. Fern and Robert operated this business successfully for 18 years. They retired and enjoyed many years together on Blue Lake in Zimmerman.

Fern loved to play the slot machines, going to casinos, traveling, going to Las Vegas and Laughlin, NV, and playing with her grandchildren.

Fern is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Marie Woehler of Ramsey, Kenneth Drayna of

Zimmerman, and Karen (Robert, Jr.) Penzenstadler of Chisago City; and grandchildren, Nicholas, James, Vincent, Lukas, Zachary, and Sara.

She is preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers, four sisters; and many in-laws.