Fern M. Crum, 89, Monticello

September 14, 1932 - January 14, 2022

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Fern M. Crum, age 89, who passed away Friday at Willows Landing in Monticello. Pastor Ralph Holbrook will officiate and burial will be at Becker Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband, Gordon; sons, Dale (Sara), David (Gerri Ann), Todd, and Paul (Kelly); seven grandchildren, four step grandchildren, four step great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Grovenor; and 2 granddaughters.