FEMA: Make Sure To Social Distance In Case Of Nuclear Attack [OPINION]

With tensions rising in Ukraine, fears of a nuclear war being reignited around the world.

The United States' Federal Emergency Management Agency is asking people to socially distance and mask up in case of a nuclear attack.

The agency's advice for surviving a nuclear attack includes getting inside to avoid radiation, removing contaminated clothing and washing skin and... socially distancing.

Stay away from the outer walls and roof. Try to maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who are not part of your household. If possible, wear a mask if you’re sheltering with people who are not a part of your household. Children under two years old, people who have trouble breathing, and those who are unable to remove masks on their own should not wear them.

So let me get this straight. If there is a nuclear war, the bombs are dropping and everyone is scrambling for cover I am supposed to measure out a six foot distance between me and the others in my shelter? My biggest concern in this moment is whether or not I get COVID-19? Is this really what we are doing now?

The site has a ton of good information on what to do if a nuclear explosion does ever happen and is definitely worth a read, especially now. I just can't imagine social distancing being among the top 200 things I'd concern myself with in that situation.