ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man is charged with felony threats of violence after a knife incident near downtown St. Cloud early Saturday morning.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office has charged 34-year-old Dakota Olson after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife.

St. Cloud Police were called to the area of 5th Avenue South and 3rd Street South at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday. A man told officers that he was walking home from work on 5th Avenue South when a car pulled into the Chipotle parking lot and blocked his path.

The victim said an older white man exited the vehicle, walked around to the front of the car, pulled a knife from his waistband, and threatened to kill him. The victim said he ran southbound and called 911.

Police used surveillance footage to get a description and a license plate on the vehicle.

Court records show the victim was shown a police lineup and picked out Olson as the suspect. Olson was arrested in a car matching the description and license plate the following day.

The charges don't indicate a reason behind the altercation.

Do You Recognize These Photos of Celebrities From the 1970s? They may have been iconic in the 1980s and beyond, but the '70s had a habit of making some famous faces unrecognizable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz