St. Cloud Knife Threat Leads to Felony Charge
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man is charged with felony threats of violence after a knife incident near downtown St. Cloud early Saturday morning.
The Stearns County Attorney's Office has charged 34-year-old Dakota Olson after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife.
St. Cloud Police were called to the area of 5th Avenue South and 3rd Street South at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday. A man told officers that he was walking home from work on 5th Avenue South when a car pulled into the Chipotle parking lot and blocked his path.
The victim said an older white man exited the vehicle, walked around to the front of the car, pulled a knife from his waistband, and threatened to kill him. The victim said he ran southbound and called 911.
Police used surveillance footage to get a description and a license plate on the vehicle.
Court records show the victim was shown a police lineup and picked out Olson as the suspect. Olson was arrested in a car matching the description and license plate the following day.
The charges don't indicate a reason behind the altercation.
