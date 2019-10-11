FBI: Woman Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted Girl

GREEVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Federal authorities say a South Carolina woman kidnapped a girl from Minnesota and sexually assaulted her.

Citing an FBI affidavit, news outlets report 23-year-old Katrina Marie Aliff was arrested last month on charges including aggravated child sexual abuse. The affidavit says Aliff met the girl, who's younger than 12, on the messaging app Amino in March. It says the girl's father found the messages last month and destroyed the phone, but the girl and Aliff continued to chat through a tablet.

It says Aliff picked up the St. Paul girl days later and drove them to her Greenville home, where authorities say they were found the next day.

A judge ordered Aliff to undergo mental evaluation. Online jail records say she's being held at a New York corrections center.