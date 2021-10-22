Faye Boser, 92, Little Falls

September 26, 1929 - October 19, 2021

Faye Boser, 92 year old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday, October 19 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 22 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. The burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Belle Prairie, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the following: The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls: 116 8th Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 or the Our Lady of Lourdes Church Building Fund: 208 Broadway W., Little Falls, MN 56345.

Faye Ingebritson was born on September 26, 1929 in Dows, Iowa to the late Edward and Sadie (Miller) Ingebritson the youngest of 12 children. As a young girl the family moved to Staples, MN. Faye grew up and attended school in Staples graduating with the class of 1947. She worked various jobs as a young woman. Faye met the love of her life Lloyd Boser of Pierz and the couple was united in marriage on September 5, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Staples. The couple moved to Little Falls and were blessed with two daughters, Marci and Maria. Faye worked alongside her husband in the family business "Boser's Store" in Little Falls until their retirement in 1990. She cooked for many years at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Little Falls, the Little Falls VFW and cooked for hundreds of funeral luncheons at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Little Falls. She was a member of the Little Falls VFW Auxiliary, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Christian Mothers and volunteered for the Franciscan Sisters for several years.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Maria (David) Johnson of Golden Valley; son-in-law, Mike (Deb) Shea of Sartell; grandchildren, Dan (Kelly) Shea of St. Stephen and Erin (Josh) Knutson of Brandon; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Maggie Shea and Abby and Ava Knutson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd W. Boser in 2005; her daughter, Marci Shea in 2005 and her six brothers and five sisters.