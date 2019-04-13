Father Suspected of Starting Big Lake House Fire Dies

BIG LAKE -- A Big Lake man suspected of starting a house fire that killed two of his four children has died from injuries sustained in the fire.

Authorities were called to the 19,000 Block of Karen Lane just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday. Four children and their father were inside during the blaze and fire crews had to break down the door to rescue them.

Sheriff Joel Brott says 36-year-old Anthony Parker and two of his children, 2-year-old Landon Parker and 1-year-old Spencer Parker, have now died from injuries received in the fire.

Parker's two older children, ages 9 and 7, remain hospitalized.

Brott says it's believed the father intentionally started the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

