Police are searching for a gunman who shot and fatally-wounded UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson this morning in New York City.

Police held a news conference late this morning to detail what they know at this point.

Police say the 50-year-old Minnesota business executive was walking into an investor relations meeting around 6:45 this morning in Manhattan when he was shot.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tischa says it appears the attack was "pre-meditated, pre-planned and targeted."

Police say it happened outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where UnitedHealth Group investors were gathering for a conference.

Police say the gunman shot Thompson from behind in the back and the calf. When his gun jammed, the shooter fled the scene on foot and later jumped on a city e-bike. He was last seen in Central Park.

Thompson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MSNBC reports Thompson's wife said her husband had been receiving threats. She told NBC News, “There had been some threats,” she said. “Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him.”

Police also recovered a cell phone at the scene.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information in this case. The phone number for tips is 1-800-577-TIPS.

UnitedHealthcare is based in Minnetonka. Parent company UnitedHealth Group ranked 4th on the 2024 Fortune 500 list. UnitedHealthcare is the nation's largest health insurer.