2 Killed, 2 Serious Injuries in Head On Crash
SILVER LAKE (WJON News) -- Two drivers were killed and two passengers were seriously hurt in a head-on collision.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 7 near Silver Lake.
Thirty-four-year-old Chad Guzinksi of Mayer died. His passenger 27-year-old Grant Guzinksi of Mayer was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.
Sixty-eight-year-old Thomas Burns of Watertown, South Dakota Died. His passenger 64-year-old Carolyn Burns of Watertown, South Dakota was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says all four people were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
