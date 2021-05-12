UPDATE: State Patrol Still Investigating Fatal Crash In Freeport

FREEPORT -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details from a fatal crash that happened near Freeport.

The crash happened just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The state patrol says an International Grain Hauler was traveling westbound on I-94 when it veered off of the roadway and crossed the median.

The grain hauler then entered the eastbound lanes near milepost 144 where it struck a Sterling Straight Truck and a Ford Flex.

The driver of the grain hauler, a 59-year-old North Dakota man, died in the crash. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Sterling Straight Truck, 26-year-old Eric Bueckers of New Munich, and the driver of the Ford Flex, 44-year-old Tricia Shoutz of Sauk Centre, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Neither was taken to the hospital.

The crash had closed traffic in both directions of Interstate 94 for several hours.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says westbound lanes are open through Freeport. However, eastbound I-94 remains closed until about 5:30 p.m.

Check www.511mn.org for the latest speeds, back-ups, and status on closure.

Get our free mobile app