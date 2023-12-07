Sauk Rapids Man Killed in Crash Near Albertville
ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Albertville.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Three vehicles were traveling west in the left lane when a fourth vehicle approached and struck them.
The driver of that fourth vehicle, 43-year-old Benjamin Wittrock of Sauk Rapids, died in the crash. Troopers say he was not wearing his seat belt.
Seventy-three-year-old Kristine Anderson of Minnetonka was driving one of the other vehicles. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt.
