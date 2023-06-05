Sheriff: Man Dead, Woman Hurt in Arson Fire

RUSH CITY (WJON News) -- The Chisago County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an apparent arson fire claimed the life of a man and seriously hurt a woman.

The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when emergency crews were called to a fire in Fish Lake Township, in the northwestern part of the county, at a home in the 400 block of Cambridge Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman outside the home with significant burn injuries.

The man was taken by Lifelink air ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where he died. The woman was taken by Allina EMS ground ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where she remains in critical, but stable condition.

A suspect has been arrested. Charges are expected in the coming days.

