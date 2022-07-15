Farmers Brace For Propane Shortage

(MNN) -- The head of the nation’s largest ag cooperative is encouraging farmers to prepare for propane shortages this fall.

CHS CEO Jay Debertin says the foreign export market for propane has grown by leaps and bounds:

Now, CHS doesn’t export propane, we consume it here. But it is impacting the market, so I think supply planning for propane is going to be key.

Debertin says farmers can’t afford to wait until they know with certainty what propane drying needs are going to be at harvest:

Because by then it might be too late to get supply plans put in place and have it when you need them. Because it’s such a short season, and it goes so fast.

Debertin is more confident about fall fertilizer supplies but says prices could remain elevated.