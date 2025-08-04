Farmers&#8217; Almanac Fall Forecast Hints at Warm Start and Chilly End

Farmers’ Almanac Fall Forecast Hints at Warm Start and Chilly End

The Farmers' Almanac

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Fall officially starts in September, and the Farmers' Almanac is out with its prediction on what to expect.

Here in the North Central U.S., the Farmers' Almanac says we can expect a warm start to fall with a cold and rainy finish.

By mid-October, the publication says storms with gusty winds will be the norm across the entire country, with a chilly Halloween in the northern part of the country.

Once the calendar hits November, it will be the first real taste of winter for many. Snow will become more frequent for the Great Lakes, northern plains, and Rockies.

The Farmers' Almanac says Thanksgiving should be a mixed bag, where light snow and rain could complicate travel plans in the central and eastern U.S.

Throughout the season, the coldest conditions will settle into the North Central states and the interior Northeast.

The publication says it uses an exclusive mathematical and astronomical formula that relies on sunspot activity, tidal action, planetary position, and other factors developed in 1818. The Farmers' Almanac is now also accounting for fluctuations in the environment on earth like El Nino and La Nina events.

