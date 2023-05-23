Farm Accident Pins Man in Skid-Steer
WYANETT TWP (WJON News) - A farm accident left a man pinned in a skid-steer loader Sunday.
Isanti County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to an address in the 36100 block of Wyanett Township, Northeast of Princeton, just after 4:00 Sunday afternoon.
When they arrived they found a 37-year-old man pinned between a skid-steer loader and a tractor.
Authorities say the man was trying to pull start the tractor with the skid-steer. The tractor started, and rolled onto the skid-steer, pinning the man inside.
Authorities and neighboring farmers were able to use another tractor to lift the tractor and free the man, who was sent to Princeton Hospital, treated, and released.
