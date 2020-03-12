Fans Banned from Johnnie, Tommie Game on Saturday

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University has announced that fans will not be allowed at the Johnnie's basketball game on Saturday.

The #2 seeded Johnnies are playing #4 seeded St.Thomas at Sexton Arena in Collegeville at 6:00 p.m. in the third round of the postseason tournament.

The NCAA has announced that spectators will not be allowed to attend any NCAA tournament event.

Parents and immediate family members of both St. John's and St. Thomas athletes will be able to attend. The game will be video webcast as normal. The media will also be allowed to attend.

Fans that bought tickets online will receive a full refund.