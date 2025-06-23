Park & Rock is a new event at this year's Granite City Days. The event will take place at Eastman Park next to Lake George in St. Cloud from 5-8pm. The event includes:

Family Entertainment – Enjoy great tunes while soaking in the summer vibes!

Touch-a-Truck – Climb aboard big rigs, emergency vehicles, and more!

Food Trucks – Treat yourself to delicious eats from local favorites!

Petting Zoo – Meet and greet adorable furry friends!

Vendor Village – Browse and shop from local businesses and artisans!

Kids Zone – Games, activities, and fun for all ages!

And MORE!

How Park and Rock was Born

Marci Sussenguth, Recreation Manager for St. Cloud Park and Rec joined me on WJON. She says Liberty Bank came to them with interest to sponsor an event during Granite City Days on Friday night to benefit the community. Sussenguth says they did an event on Sunday last year which they are now moving to Friday night and are calling it Park and Rock. She says they expanded on last year's event while moving it to Friday.

Details on Events

Sussenguth says Park and Rock will be a great event for families with a variety of activities which includes touch a truck, which includes 20 vehicles ranging from tractors, police cars, fire engines and garbage trucks. The vendor village will have 45 local businesses, 10 different food vendors, picnic area and a live brass band, fishing and paddle boats, the splash pad will be on, and there will be the popular Kids Zone.

Kids Zone

The Kids Zone will include a petting, inflatables, face painting, and balloon artists.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Marci, click below.